Seth Rollins Rocks ‘Game of Thrones’ WrestleMania Entrance

In case you were wondering if WWE and Game of Thrones make a good pair, they absolutely do.

Seth Rollins made his WrestleMania 34 entrance paying homage to Game of Thrones chief villain, The Night King.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With icy graphics and a set of sapphire contacts, Rollins’ intro set the tone for a memorable evening.

As expected Rollins’ allusion to the insanely popular HBO series garnered an avalanche of praise from social media. Even more Rollins’ new look is undefeated: he is the newest Intercontinental Champion.

After a furiously paced triple threat match between he, The Miz and Finn Balor, Rollins nabbed his history-making victory after a curb stomp to the Miz. The win makes Rollins WWE’s newest grand slam champion.

Rollins as Intercontinental Champion is a great way to open 2018’s post-WrestleMania picture. After his legendary performance in a February Gauntlet match, Rollins saw his momentum spike. As good as The Miz has been as the protector of the IC belt, Rollins’ win was imminent.