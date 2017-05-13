Watch Kevin Owens Go Full Heel On Autograph Seeking Fan

Love him or hate him, Kevin Owens knows how to get that heel heat. The reigning United States Champion and self-proclaimed “New Face of America” proved his skill at playing the part of the bad-guy during his entrance at a recent WWE SmackDown Live event. As seen on the WWE‘s official Instagram page, when confronted with adoring fans clamoring to get an autograph from the rising star, Owens took the opportunity to deny the wishes of one eager fan. In a move reminiscent of WWE Hall of Famer President Trump’s recent Easter hat toss, KO grabs the autograph paper from the outstretched hands of a young fan, begins to put pen to paper, but instead lazily drops the kid’s autograph book to the ground and walks off nonchalantly.

Make sure when you come to #WWELive you don’t ask for an autograph from #KevinOwens… 🚫📝 A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 12, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

While this isn’t the first instance of him being rude to fans in character (Kevin Owens had made a kid cry for wearing a Roman Reigns tee last year at a Live Event), the villainous display would certainly make sense had the fan’s notebook been a clip-board. KO is still fresh from the blow-off of his recent feud with former partner and “best friend” Chris Jericho– their feud stemming from the latter’s now-famous “List of Jericho” prop and Owens’ betrayal hinging on a “list” of his own revealed at the “Festival of Friendship.”

Owens reclaimed the United States title from Chris Jericho in a brutal beatdown, and is on track to continue steamrolling ahead as a master heel. The former WWE Universal champion is set for a showcase showdown against AJ Styles at Backlash later this month, with the United States Championship Title on the line.