Undertaker Sends Final Warning To Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns doubled down on his promise to retire The Undertaker, telling the WWE Universe that it was his time now and that he was going to do what no other man had ever done and that was to put down the Deadman for good.

The lights then went out and Taker appeared on the screen to let Roman Reigns that he had dug a hole especially for The Big Dog. The lights then went out again and Taker appeared in the ring to finish letting Reigns know that this Sunday he would Rest … In … Peace.

It’s been rumored that this could actually be The Undertaker‘s final WrestleMania match. We learned that after last week’s RAW Taker was in great pain after taking a spear from Roman to end the evening. Couple that with The Phenom’s trouble in this year’s Royal Rumble and all signs are pointing to Undertaker passing the torch to Roman Reigns, which is allegedly the main reason Roman was given this match by Vince McMahon.

The feud has brought out the best in Roman Reigns. With fans everywhere clearly voicing their support for Taker, Reigns has been able to shift into more of a cocky, could care less what others think, bad ass. Not only has Reigns seemed unphased by the crowds, but he has been completely unaffected by Undertaker’s mind games. While some would say he’s no-selling Taker’s act, it makes sense for the young lion to appear brave in the face of a 52 year old who has trouble getting down the ramp.

No matter how skeptical we were when this match was first rumored, both Roman and Undertaker have done a great job of getting us hyped up for Sunday’s epic WrestleMania encounter.

