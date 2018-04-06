Chris Jericho Torpedoes Massive Undertaker WrestleMania Rumor

One of the biggest WrestleMania talking points on the stove is not whether The Undertaker will show up, but which version of the Deadman we’ll see in the Superdome. But Chris Jericho is here to end that discussion.

We’re not sure where it began, but a tsunami of fans is clamoring in hopes that American Badass Taker, not the spooky Phenom, answers John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge.

However, Jericho is here to kill that notion.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Y2J unloaded a truck full of logic that should get rid of any pipe dreams of Biker Taker appearing in New Orleans.

“American Bad Ass is a pretty cool character, and Taker loves it, but guess which character Vince McMahon loves? It’s the Undertaker, Vince’s greatest creation. I’ll be the devil’s advocate to you guys – I would feel a little disappointed if it was the American Bad Ass, because I love the Undertaker, and I love that entrance, and you’ve been out there when you hear that bell and the druids chanting – it’s second to none. There’s never been an entrance like that in wrestling, in my opinion, and we’ve been waiting for it, teasing for it, for so much I feel if it was the American Bad Ass it would be a little bit of a downer – for me,” said Jericho.

And just in case he wasn’t clear, he punctuated his thoughts with this:

“I’m a 100% certain, that it’s gonna be the Undertaker at WrestleMania, and not the American Bad Ass,” he said.

Now that Jericho has taken a possibility off the board, now we can focus on more important things—like how Taker actually confronts John Cena. For weeks, Cena’s taunts have gone unanswered, but apparently, that’s part of WWE’s plan.

According to Cagesideseats, Undertaker ignoring Cena’s challenge is being used to generate uncertainty that will translate into a juicy WrestleMania undercurrent. That, and John Cena vs. The Undertaker doesn’t need a promotional campaign because WWE feels that the April 8th show already has a tantalizing card.

They aren’t wrong, either. WrestleMania 34 features a slew of blockbuster names and may be the most anticipated show in recent WWE memory. With names like Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Triple H, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and possible appearances from The Rock and Connor McGregor, WrestleMania 34 could be one for the ages. And that all with Cena vs. Undertaker looming in the background.

We have to admire WWE’s bold choice to not do an ounce of marketing for the iconic match. Not only has the Undertaker not responded to Cena’s barbs, but this match is not even close to being confirmed—at least not on WWE television.

However, you can safely bank on John Cena vs. The Undertaker happening on April 8th. We just have no idea how it will actually happen!

