Trish Stratus Sends A Message To Bayley

Bayley achieved her childhood dream this past Monday night when she defeated Charlotte to become the new RAW Women’s Champion. Considering Bayley was a child in the early 2000s, it’s fair to assume that Trish Stratus was one of her wrestling role models.

After winning the Championship, a comment Bayley made about hoping to one day be as good as Trish and Lita made it’s way to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@itsBayleyWWE said “hopefully we can be the next Trish & Lita.” No, ur not. Ur blazing ur own trail lady! Congrats! https://t.co/XKzstjUh8h — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 15, 2017

While Trish and Lita certainly laid the groundwork for what has become the women’s revolution, Bayley, Charlotte, Sasha and Becky Lynch have been given the opportunity to push it to new heights.

Over the last year we’ve seen women main event multiple Monday Night RAW’s and even headline the Hell In A Cell pay per view. Whatever the next glass ceiling is for women in the WWE, you can be sure Bayley and company will be looking to break through it.

MORE WWE: WWE Legend Entering His Last Days / Twitter Reacts To Randy Orton’s Wrestlemania Announcement / Brock Lesnar Drops Huge UFC Announcement