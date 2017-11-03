More Signs That Triple H vs. The Rock Could Happen

During the late 1990s, there were very few feuds in wrestling that were as good as Triple H versus Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The match the two of them had at SummerSlam 1998 in Madison Square Garden (a ladder match) was considered by many as a declaration that the two of them had arrived as potential main eventers. At that time, they were feuding over the Intercontinental title. They later feuded over the world title. So the question remains, have we seen the last match between these two legends?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: The Rock Picks 3 Superstars He’d Like To Wrestle

Triple H seems open to the idea of rekindling a feud with his former foe. “The Game” appeared on Good Morning Britain this week and was asked about another match-up with The Rock.

“Dwayne and I started our careers together, I’ve probably fought him more than anybody. I’ve said it before, I’d love to dance with ‘The Great One’ one more time,” Triple H said.

Early on in their careers, there was reportedly some animosity between these two, but that seems to have vanished over the years. In the 1990s, there were reports (most notably written about in Bret Hart’s autobiography) that Triple H and Shawn Michaels went out of their way to try to diminish a rookie Dwayne Johnson, often running down his abilities backstage and implying they didn’t see much of a future in wrestling for him.

More: The Rock Praises Nia Jax For ‘Influencing A Generation’

One famous story, according to Hart, was when The Rock and Hart were scheduled to wrestle on the March 31, 1997 edition of RAW, prompting Triple H and Michaels to insist that Hart come out victorious. When Hart (who saw a lot of potential in Rock) had the finish changed by refusing to win clean over an up and coming star, Michaels and Triple H apparently went berserk.

However, as Bruce Prichard talked about on a recent edition of Something To Wrestle With, when a main eventer (like Michaels) goes out of their way to try to bury a talent backstage, it’s usually a sign that the new kid has something going for them. Prichard acknowledged there was early heat between Rock and Triple H at one time, calling it just a professional rivalry. If you’ve seen the two of them interact and compliment each other on Twitter in recent years, it’s clear no heat remains

😂😂 I always knew our boy had some soul in him 🤙🏾🙌🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

Another match between these legends of the Attitude Era would certainly interest millions of people. It’s been nearly five years since The Rock last wrestled in WWE, having last competed at WrestleMania in 2013. However, he has seemed open to returning, so when his busy Hollywood schedule allows for a return to the ring, we’re pretty sure that you’ll see it happen.

Will Triple H be the opponent looking him eye to eye? That remains to be seen. When asked recently at ComicCon who he would like to wrestle upon a return, Rock mentioned three names: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and yes indeed, Triple H.