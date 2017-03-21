Triple H Reveals Why The Rock Keeps Coming Back

Fresh off his challenge to Seth Rollins at last night’s RAW, Triple H appeared on ESPN’s First Take this morning to promote WrestleMania 33. During the interview, Triple H discussed the inevitability of losing talent to Hollywood but gave interesting insight into why The Rock, one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, always comes back home.

“When 101,000 fans are chanting your name and going crazy, there is nothing – I mean nothing – that gives you that adrenaline rush like that,” Triple H said. “It’s why The Rock comes back. He’s busy, trust me, he’s making movies, he’s making TV shows, his production company is all over the place. He pretty much owns Hollywood, and it’s that charisma that is the reason why. But he still gravitates back into WWE because of that fan base, because of that connection. You just cannot get that anywhere else. It’s visceral, it’s palpable.”

John Cena appears to be next on the list of a marquee WWE talent transitioning to Hollywood. He’s taking extended time off to work on various films, and appears to be nearing another hiatus after this year’s WrestleMania. While one might think that hurts the WWE product, Triple H says it actually has the opposite effect.

“We want you to be as large as you can be. When you’re successful at that, you make the WWE successful. If you become the John Cena, The Rock, great for everyone.”

The People’s Champ is currently in the middle of promotions for his films, Fate of the Furious and the upcoming release of Baywatch (and probably 42 other films). While there are still no concrete plans for The Rock at this year’s WrestleMania, he has been at the last 6 Manias in a row and did tease an appearance on his Twitter account.

