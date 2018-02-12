Triple H Reportedly Set to Return After Elimination Chamber

Our last vivid memory of Triple H was him trembling under the menacing shadow of Braun Strowman at November’s Survivor Series. He’s wrestled since, most notable as an honorary Shield member, but not on television. However, as WrestleMania approaches, so does Triple H’s arrival.

According to Cagesideseats, the window for Triple H’s return to WWE television officially opens after February 25th’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. While it may not be fair to expect him the following night on RAW, we can safely assume he’ll be back sometime in March.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As to what Triple H will be doing upon his return, there are few prominent lines of thought. As of late, Triple H has made WrestleMania customary for a big match. And even though he may indeed score a singles match against the likes of Braun Strowman, The Game’s WrestleMania destiny may hinge upon Ronda Rousey

While it’s still early to guarantee, all indicators point to Stephanie McMahon teaming with Triple H to take on Ronda Rousey and a teammate that has yet to be determined. At the moment, early favorite includes Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, and The Rock as tag team partners for Ronda Rousey in the former UFC champion’s first ever WWE match.

If you’ve been following the news, you’d know that Stephanie has made a few headlines last week. A story recently surfaced claiming WWE brought in Ronda Rousey in hope of using her star power to elevate Stephanie McMahon. While that seems a little counter-intuitive, the McMahon family is not afraid of any extra attention.

Even more, Stephanie posted a training video over the weekend and hashtagged it with “WrestleMania.” It may not be a smoking gun, but it can’t be dismissed as a coincidence, either.

There is always the possibility that Stephanie faces Rousey in a one-on-one match, freeing Triple H to pursue his own exclusive contest. But as the WrestleMania card continues to balloon, a tag match against Rousey and her unnamed partner may be the most efficient way to deliver a big punch.