The Miz And Maryse Get Moved To WWE Raw

Raw has once again become the most must-see show on television thanks to The Miz, who has been moved to Raw in the 2017 Superstar Shake-up. Raw kicked off with the familiar music of John Cena, but it was none other than Miz and Maryse doing their John Cena and Nikki Bella impersonation to troll the WWE Universe with their huge appearance.

Moments after Miz and Maryse went through their Cena routine, they were greeted by a familiar face. The Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose showed up to announce that he and the Intercontinental Championship would be joining the WWE’s “it” couple on Monday nights.

Ambrose, clearly confused by Miz’s brilliant Cena impersonation started to run down his Hollywood resume. Once he found out it was The Miz, Ambrose dropped the former IC champ with a dirty deeds to kick the night off in a big way.

