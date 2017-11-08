Summer Rae Makes Her First Comments Since Being Released by WWE

On Sunday WWE released Emma, Summer Rae, and Darren Young from their contracts. The buckshot of firings shook up the wrestling community, to say the least, as fans and several WWE Superstars reached out to express their support for their peers.
Despite the bad news, Summer Rae is doing her best to not miss a beat. The 33-year old made several posts to her Instagram account the reminded herself and he fans to stay optimistic.
Videos by PopCulture.com
By far Summer Rae has been the most vocal as Emma has only sent out a couple short tweets and Darren Young has yet to utter a word.
However, Summer seems ot be embracing the chaotic time. Have a look:
1. The Day Of
2.Take a Personal Day
3.Back on the Grind
Monday Monday Monday ?? Fresh new week. Fresh new start! And plenty of time left in 2017 to make an impact! Let’s get it! Oh & nothing like a training session with @curtiswilliams17 to take me back to my football days! ???? Miss you but don’t miss those sled pulls!! ? @shready_ #fitness #motivationmonday