Smith Hart Posts Emotional Message After Entering Hospice

Smith Hart, the oldest brother of Bret and Owen Hart, has been moved to hospice care. In an emotional announcement, the 68 year old former wrestler posted an emotional message to Facebook about his condition along with an attempt to heal any old wounds he had with former friends.

“I am now more comfortable after being moved into Hospice care. I would like to end any strife or suffering I have been involved with over my life. To anyone and everyone, cherish the moments you have in this world. Do not waste your time with hate or anger. To anyone I have offended, mistreated or been at odds with, please accept my humblest of apologies. While I may not have always been everyone’s cup of tea, I always did my best to be the person I was most inspired by, my father. I would also like to thank my dear friend Carl Leduc, for making the visit from Montreal to come see me. It meant the world and I really like the new phone.”

Smith was the first of their twelve children, being one of their eight sons, Bruce, Keith, Wayne, Dean, Bret, Ross and Owen followed him. He wrestled for the majority of his career in Canada but also worked shortly in other countries and is best known for his time in Stampede Wrestling. WWE fans may remember Smith’s appearance at WrestleMania 26 in 2010 where he helped Bret defeat Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred match. Smith also appeared at the 2010 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to induct his father, Stu Hart into the Hall.

Smith recently posted an image of his family visiting him in the hospital and Bret can be seen by his side.

Was very happy to have a visit today from my brothers @BretHart Keith, Ross and nephew @deebz14 pic.twitter.com/Q8ARWKJncY — Smith Hart (@SmithHart1) June 2, 2017

Bret has been very involved in the fight against cancer since being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016.

Very proud to be the 2017 spokesperson for the Calgary Terry Fox Run. It’s a great cause honouring a great Canadian. https://t.co/gD2fkhALT6 — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 25, 2017

We wish the Hart family all the best during this trying time.

