Number One Contender’s Six-Pack Challenge Announced For SmackDown

On last week’s Superstar Shake-Up, it felt as if the WWE Championship was nothing more than an afterthought in the grand scheme of Smackdown Live’s pecking order. With AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn all competing for a shot at Kevin Owens’ United States Championship, the blue brand’s shiny new mid-card championship suddenly felt like Tuesday night’s top prize.

This was largely done in part due to the fact that Randy Orton‘s current WWE Championship challenger, Bray Wyatt, had inexplicably been shipped off to Raw during the Shake-Up. AJ Styles won the match and will now face the winner of Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho’s match at WWE Payback sometime in the future.

The WWE title is back in the spotlight tonight as a Six-Pack Challenge has been announced to determine a new number one contender. Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler will compete with the winner earning a future title shot at the winner of the “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view.

There’s been no official word that Bray would rejoin Smackdown if he were to defeat Randy Orton, which makes the outcome of the “House of Horrors” match seem that much more set in stone.

Looking at the competitors in the Six-Pack Challenge, it has much more of a mid-card feel to it. When was the last time Jinder Mahal or Erick Rowan won a singles match? Considerng that only Sami Zayn, Luke Harper and Dolph Ziggler currently have the clout to be a WWE Championship contender, it will be interesting to see if the match elevates all those involved or brings down the value of the title even further.

