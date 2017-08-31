Shelton Benjamin Returns as Part of SmackDown Live

Bobby Roode wasn’t the only star to make an impact on this week’s SmackDown.

Shelton Benjamin made his first appearance on SmackDown in many years on Tuesday night during a backstage segment with Daniel Bryan and Chad Gable. Benjamin had been reported to have recently signed an agreement to return to WWE, though word of his appearance on tonight’s show did not leak out ahead of time.

Benjamin was originally slated to make a return to WWE last summer during the first weeks of the WWE brand split. However, Benjamin discovered an injury and had to go several months of rehabilitation, delaying his return.

During the segment on Tuesday night with Bryan, the SmackDown GM was talking with Chad Gable about the trade he made with RAW, sending Jason Jordan to Monday nights. He said the trade he made with Angle was agreed upon so that Kurt would help Daniel sign one of his friends. Bryan said he thought this person might be a good new partner for Gable, and in walked Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton was of course a member of Kurt’s Team Angle back in the mid-2000s, hence the reference to Bryan signing one of Angle’s friends. Chad Gable promptly marked out, talking about how he is from Minnesota just like Benjamin and how he’s followed his career going way back.

.@WWEGable used to have a tag team partner who is GOLD-BLOODED, now he is a tag team partner who is the GOLD STANDARD! #SDLive @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/KiVNjHrQJn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017

Bryan then said that the pair should test out this new tag team next week. Gable was geeked and left the room as Shelton Benjamin appeared hesitant about the teaming.

Benjamin and Gable actually appeared at an independent show in Iowa at the end of July as part of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame weekend, so the pair are certainly familiar with each other outside of their Minnesota college roots.

This new tag team certainly has a lot of potential, though Gable was made out to look like a bit of geek during the segment. That could be a little concerning considering Gable has looked like a guy who could be a big time star in recent weeks. We’ll have to wait to see how the pairing and story turns out, but we will certainly be enjoying some great matches in the coming weeks.