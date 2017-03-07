Shaq Gives A Major Update On His WrestleMania Status

After much back and forth, it looks like the Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show match might actually still take place at this year’s WrestleMania.

Shaq, who turns 45 years old today, said that he has resumed talks with WWE to work out the details for his match with Big Show at WrestleMania in Orlando. In recent weeks, there was talk that the match might not happen because of issues between Shaq and WWE. Both sides seemed to be pointing the finger at each other.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shaq said, “I’ve talked to somebody high up in the organization, and they – we’re back talking again. I just want the people to know it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear.”

Big Show talked about the feud in a recent interview on WWE.com and what he perceives to be Shaq’s hesitation (or laziness depending on your interpretation) to get behind the matchup.

I mean, here’s the thing. We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it. And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, “Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!” I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq. This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable. I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.”

On the podcast, Shaq was asked if he had seen some of Big Show’s recent comments about Shaq’s weight. He said he had just talked to Big Show yesterday and hadn’t read what he said but promised that he will see him.

He said, “I’m going to see you. The world ain’t that big for me not to see you.”

Many believe the posturing in the media as well as Big Show’s decisive victory over Rusev at Fastlane was all part of the set up for the upcoming WrestleMania battle. The bigger question now is do we even want to see a Big Show vs Shaq match?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE: Why You Were Wrong About WWE Fastlane/ Two Huge Returns Rumored For Tonight’s RAW / Kevin Owens Comments On Loss To Goldberg