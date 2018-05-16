WWE Rumor: Seth Rollins Next in Line for Brock Lesnar?

With Roman Reigns possibly taking a break from Championship pursuits, Brock Lesnar will need a new challenger. And it might be Seth Rollins.

It’s no secret that Rollins has taken 2018 by its throat and it feels like the Intercontinental Champion is on his highest trajectory yet. According to PWInsider WWE may be in the early stages of cultivating a Lesnar vs. Rollins program.

Even more, Rollins has used the hashtag #BrockWho in recent tweets.

Highly considering another Open Challenge for the IC Title this Monday in London. @MojoRawleyWWE put in a career performance last week. Interested to see who wants to step up to the plate this time. #MondayNightRollins #fightingchampion #brockwho — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 12, 2018

While it may not always seem like it, everything WWE broadcast has a purpose. Based on that principle, Rollins taunting Lesnar is no random occurrence. Sure, it’s possible Rollins added his barb without WWE authorization. Maybe he thinks he can start a grassroots movement that delivers him a Universal Championship opportunity. Maybe WWE gave him instruction to take a swipe at Lesnar, just to see if anyone noticed.

Well, we have, and now we’re excited.

Rollins 2018 surge isn’t just being noticed by fans, but by is peers, too. Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and sang the praises of the Intercontinental Champion

“Seth Rollins is, right now, for your money, one of the most exciting guys wrestling. He’s getting into that ‘great’ stratosphere, like beyond elite. He’s becoming, dare I say, Hall Of Fame caliber. He’s going to be one of the best before it’s all said and done with,” said Henry.

Rollins has always been a world class performer, but now he has a palpable confidence that emanates from his character. This new layer of magnetism has him ready to return to the top of the company.

Back in 2015, RAW was very much built around Rollins. With a limited supporting cast, the then WWE Champion was the company’s most prominent prospect and was treated as such. It wasn’t uncommon to see Rollins in abundance during RAW’s three-hour run time. However, these high level of exposure drew the ire of some WWE fans and his supporters would soon turn into detractors.

But by watching Rollins in 2018, it’s clear he’s ready to resume WWE’s throne.

“I feel like I found my footing. I think people kind of forgot about me, or what I was capable of. The week I had where I had a gauntlet match on RAW, where I put on a 65-minute performance and then Elimination Chamber, people were reminded of what I could do in the ring. Couple that with the matches with Finn Balor on RAW, and now the Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34. I really started to find my footing with the audience, where I want to be anyway. It’s been a slow road, but I feel like I’m exactly where we want to be,” he said in an interview with Newsweek.

We’ll see what happens, but a match with Lesnar certainly seems possible. An April slump had Reigns sputtering and if he can’t rebound by SummerSlam, it could be Rollins who gets The Beast.