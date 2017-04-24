SPOILER: Former WWE And WCW Champion Returns To Impact Wrestling

Holla if you hear me!

Because former WCW World Champion Scott Steiner has returned to the ring. The 54 year old Big Poppa Pump returned to Impact Wrestling to aid announcer Josh Matthews. It was allegedly announced that Steiner will be teaming with the play-by-play man at Slammiversary to take on Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park.

The Big Bad Booty Daddy has not been under contract with a wrestling company since 2013 and has not competed consistently since 2011. Steiner is added to an impressive list of signees that Impact Wrestling’s new management has secured since Jeff Jarrett once again took over.

Several in attendance spoiled the surprise by tweeting out a look at the former WCW legend in the ring and the news was then quickly confirmed by Impact Wrestling.

Scott Steiner chases JB into the fans & allows Josh to low blow Park. This leads to a Steiner Recliner on Park. #ImpactLive pic.twitter.com/XbTEUkq0Jf — Sir Owen Disney (@SirOwenDisney) April 23, 2017

The news is out… This Just In…. @ScottSteiner is in The #ImpactZone RIGHT NOW… More to come! — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2017

Steiner is a three-time world champion, having been a one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WWA World Heavyweight Champion, and a one-time WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion. He has also held numerous tag team championships internationally. Steiner is the seventh WCW Triple Crown Champion.

He was also a World Tag Team Champion in the WWE with his brother, Rick Steiner in the early 90s and returned to the WWE to feud with Triple H over the WWE Championship in 2002.

The Genetic Freak is no stranger to Jeff Jarrett as the two were members of the NWO and rode the WCW until the ship sank in 2001. Steiner also spent time in TNA from 2006-2010 and was last made headlines acting in a Bollywood film and managing his own Shoney’s in Georgia.

Steiner’s return to the ring is great news for “all his freaks out there” who have, no doubt, been in need of a “hook up” for many years now.

