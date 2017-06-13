58-Year-Old Scott Hall Shows Off New Ripped Physique

Hey, yo! It’s survey time. How many people are thrilled to see how great Scott Hall is doing these days?

After struggling with addiction and health problems for many years, the WWE Hall of Famer has undergone an amazing physical transformation. Hall posted a photo over the weekend of his new physique and he looks better than ever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mote recent pic. Not partying or traveling as much pic.twitter.com/0iDhRj1bpn — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) June 5, 2017

In 2011, Hall’s problems went viral on YouTube when he showed up at an independent promotion barely able to stand, in desperate need of help. At the time, Jake Roberts was staying in the home of Diamond Dallas Page as he tried to deal with his own recovery from addiction. Jake and DDP reached out to Hall and asked him to move into Page’s ‘accountability house’ to work on his recovery.

The entire journey can be seen in the film, The Resurrection of Jake The Snake. After Hall regained his strength and sobriety 2014, he was welcomed into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Up Next: Unbelievable Throwback Photos Of WWE Superstars In High School

The Bad Guy had an interview with The Whig in June of 2016 about his goals for the future and revealed that he wants to give back to the business that made him a star.

“My goal is to work at NXT and work with the young talent,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed working with the young guys and I think that’s where I’ll be most gifted and be of the most value. But I figure the best thing for me to do is just to continue to keep my shit together and go places and let people see me with my shit together. When my head is clear, my phone rings and opportunities are presented to me all the time. So I’m just keeping my shit together and letting people know it. I’ll wait and see what comes from there. I’m not going to flat out ask for a job at this point. I’m kind of hoping it gets offered to me down the road. But I figure the best thing I can do is put myself in a good situation by keeping it together.”

Hall has been sober, eating well and doing DDP Yoga for some time now and it shows. He’s not the only former nWo member to be recapturing the old magic.

Kevin Nash and X Pac also recently showed off images of their new physiques.

More: Reason Sister Abigail Has Never Been On WWE TV

I think it’s time for the nWo to get the band back together.