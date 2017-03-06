Samoa Joe Defeats Sami Zayn At WWE Fastlane

The Destroyer has arrived.

In his first main roster WWE pay per view match, Samoa Joe absolutely punished the Sami Zayn on his way to a dominating victory. The Underdog from The Underground managed to get in a valiant amount of offense, but it was no match for the red hot Samoa Joe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Joe reversed the Helluva kick into a one arm slam, it was a cocina clutch that put Sami to sleep for the victory.

In only one month, Samoa Joe has made quite the impression on the WWE main roster. Since being called up from NXT on the night after the Royal Rumble, Joe has taken out Seth Rollins and defeated Zayn, Roman Reigns and Cesaro.

With Triple H behind him, who is going to stand in his way?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE: A Goldberg Championship Will Be The Last Of Its Kind / Major Update On The Hardyz Future / Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed