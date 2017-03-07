Samoa Joe Defeats Chris Jericho On RAW

The Destroyer’s path of destruction continued tonight on RAW. After an earlier confrontation between Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho, Joe was put in a match with the current United States Champion.

In a match many of never thought we’d see in a WWE ring, Chris Jericho and Samoa Joe took to the center of the ring for an intense battle that quickly escalated to the outside of the ring.

Samoa Joe managed to bring Jericho to the outside as well where he was able to lock in the Cocina Clutch and pick up the countout victory.

As Joe looked to inflict more damage, Jericho was able to get back in the fight and send Joe packing with a Codebreaker.

Jericho is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania while Joe is still without an opponent for the big event.

