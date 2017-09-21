Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn Express Frustration with SmackDown

When Sami Zayn jumped from RAW to SmackDown fans anticipated a renaissance for the popular WWE Superstar. Afterall, if Heath Slater and Rhyno can become Tag Team Champions, then surely there would be new opportunities extended to Zayn. But the exact opposite happened.

Since joining SmackDown, Zayn has been arbitrary at best with his only memorable moments coming in brief backstage segments with bitter rival Kevin Owens. The negligent booking of Zayn has drawn the ire of SmackDown GM, Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Champion hosted a Q & A session from this Twitter account a Sami Zayn himself got involved.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yeah, but I wanted @SamiZayn on smackdown and that hasn’t worked out as well as I thought thus far https://t.co/3apMAdoB15 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

To say the least. https://t.co/rf0jcH6QNq — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 21, 2017

Sami has every right to be frustrated. It would be one thing if he was given opportunities and failing, but WWE has yet to put him on a significant stage, or even a stage at all. The last feud Zayn was involved in was with Mike and Maria Kanellis. While Sami performed well, the program fizzled out just as quickly at is started.

However, there have been several favorable rumors regarding Zayn in WWE. Earlier this Summer, a report surfaced that WWE was planning on pushing Sami into the WWE title picture before the end of 2017. Yet, it just doesn’t;t seem like that will be happening anytime within the next month.

If Shinsuke Nakamura is to win the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal at Hell in a Cell, then the likelihood of SZayn getting involved significantly rises. However, if Mahal retains, WWWE could very well be working towards a big America program with John Cena.

For now, it looks like Sami is anchored to the mid-card at best. It’s a matter fo time until WE give him a juicy opportunity and Zayn will have to know it out of the park.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!