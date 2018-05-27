Rusev Hilariously Trolls John Cena on Bulgarian TV Show

Rusev ws a guest on a popular Bulgarian television show this week, and couldn’t help but throw a jab at one of his former rivals, John Cena.

During the interview the show host mentioned how Cena was becoming a big star in Hollywood thanks to his recent acting roles. The creator of “Rusev Day” wasn’t so sure.

During an interview on Bulgarian TV earlier this week, Rusev was asked if John Cena was a superstar of American movies. His answer is AMAZING. #RusevDay (credit LoucheLeeSin on @reddit) pic.twitter.com/tZ4AlbiWpc — Kellerman on Wrestling (@AKonWrestling) May 26, 2018

“Well my biggest feud has to be with John Cena, I imagine,” Rusev said.

“Speaking of John Cena, by the way I watched some of his Hollywood work. And he is a Superstar in American movies as well.”

“Eh…” Rusev responded, earning a big laugh from the audience.

Rusev and Cena first locked up at WrestleMania 31, where “The Bulgarian Brute” was undefeated at the time and was the defending United States Champion. Cena went on to hold the title for 147 days, holding a weekly open challenge on Monday Night Raw for any of the young midcard talent to go one-on-one with the former world champion. He finally dropped the title at SummerSlam in a “Winner Take All’ match against Seth Rollins in August 20215, when the then-WWE Champion won thanks to an assist from television personality Jon Stewart.

Rusev regained the championship the following year, defeating Kalisto at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in May 2016. He kept the title for 126 days before losing it to Roman Reigns at the Clash of Champions event.

While Rusev may not think Cena is becoming a big star, his growing filmography says otherwise. Some of his recent films include The Wall, Tour de Pharmacy, Daddy’s Home 2, Psych: The Movie, Ferdinand and Blockers, all of which he worked on while jugglinh a part-time schedule with WWE. Some of his upcoming projects include the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Janson Directive.

In the meantime Rusev has been chugging along on SmackDown Live alongside his wife Lana and Aiden English. Both he and Lana successfully qualified for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder matches at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17 by winning recent qualifying matches. Rusev will compete against Braun Strowman, The Miz, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, a member of The New Day and the winner of the Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe match on SmackDown Live on Tuesday.