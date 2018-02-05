Becky Lynch Throws Jab at Ronda Rousey on Twitter

There has been no shortage of opinion when it comes to Ronda Rousey‘s Royal Rumble arrival. Surprisingly, the most vocal camp may be the WWE women’s locker room, and Becky Lynch just joined the party.

After Superstars like Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Nikki Bella all took swipes as Rousey’s big moment, it appeared an anti-Ronda moment had begun to bubble backstage. Well, now Becky Lynch has launched her own passive-aggressive missile.

This is how you point. pic.twitter.com/T8fI1x1rz0 — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 4, 2018

If you need a clue, Becky is poking fun at the Rousey’s wordless Royal Rumble cameo. Upon joining Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Asuka, Rousey simply gestured toward the hanging WrestleMania banner. In the moment, we didn’t mind the awkwardness, but now that time has passed it was an odd segment. In fact, things were so incongruent that even Wendy’s twitter accounts decided to laugh at Rousey’s expense.

Becky’s joke is certainly one of the lighter punch lines Rousey has had to eat, as Banks refused to even speak of her and Nikki Bella bashed WWE’s booking of the former UFC Champion.

While it may appear that Rousey is a natural antagonist, most of WWE’s women are upset with the way she’s been used rather than her presence. However, Rousey is going to continue to skip the line in WWE as her name alone demands high profile opportunities.

Nabbing Ronda Rousey was a coup for Vince McMahon and Co. Not only does she have a decorated history with UFC, but one that is relevant. even more, Rousey is embedded in American pop culture. While guys like Kurt Angle, Ken Shamrock, and Brock Lesnar all set the precedent for Rousey, none of them possessed the popularity she does in 2018. So, by WWE signing a golden goose, how else were they expected to debut her?

WWE has never been one for subtleties – instead they manufacture big, if not hyperbolic moments. And that’s exactly what Rousey’s debut was.

Sure, she could have done only a backstage interview or appear mid-show, but that’s asking WWE to be something that isn’t.

WWE will continue to “overbook” Rousey, but they may not have a choice. Slow playing Rousey would be like ignoring your Christmas gifts until July.