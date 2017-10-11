Roman Reigns Talks the Possibility of Facing The Rock at WrestleMania

It’s no secret that The Rock and Roman Reigns are related. In fact, WWE was all too eager to exploit their shared blood as Rock endorsed a flimsy 2015 Roman Reigns character during Royal Rumble. But Reigns has grown exponentially in 2 years, so is it time for the Big Dog to take on the Brahma Bull?

In an interview with The Mirror, Reigns was asked to entertain a match with Rocky. Surprisingly, Reigns was not shy about the possibility and even humored the logistics of making it happen.

“Yeah I mean, when I first heard about the match with Cena, I immediately was thinking ‘man, let’s save this, let’s do this at WrestleMania’. But when the time is right, the time is right. But in the same light, I can only see me and Rock going at WrestleMania. Not only because of his schedule, but just the level of that match and the level of superstar that he is and you know, where I’m trying to get,” he explained.

Reigns was considerate of the shared lineage and asserted that if he and Rock were to fight, that they would have to keep their Samoan heritage in mind.

“But we also have a deep family tie. We represent the same family tree and having the opportunity to represent our culture, there would obviously have to be a sit-down and we would have to express how we feel and the light we want to do this in… because there’s a lot of people we represent watching. The last thing I want to do is make it confusing or anything like that,” reasoned Reigns.

However, the potential for such an epic showdown is too tantalizing to let go and Reigns seems hopeful that one day it can actually happen.

“But at the end of the day, I know it’s a money match. And I’m the guy who is still in the ring, so if someone who isn’t in the ring every single night wants to come back in the ring, we now call it my yard, so he is going to have to come to me and then we’ll go from there,” Reigns asserted. “It won’t go down anywhere other than a WWE ring, that’s all I’m saying. If he wants to get it, then I’m not stepping back for anybody,” he said.

This actually isn’t too far fetched of a concept. While it won’t be happening at WrestleMania 34, we can consider 2019 a real possibility, At 45-years old, The rock is 7 years younger than Reigns’ last ‘Mania opponent, The Undertaker. Even more, The Rock is still in an impeccable condition whereas ‘Taker was all too clearly on his last leg.

Roman vs. Rock may be a matter of when not if.