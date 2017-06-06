Roman Reigns Defeats Bray Wyatt On RAW

He may not have won the Extreme Rules Fatal Five Way, but Monday Nights still belong to The Big Dog. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt in a huge rematch on Raw.

Reigns and Wyatt have faced each other many times before, but the two stars managed to make their opening contest on Raw feel a bit new. The two had each other’s signature moves scouted perfectly, but Reigns ultimately picked up the victory with a Superman Punch/Spear combo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the match was entertaining, it was seemingly thrown together at random and we have to wonder what is next for Roman and Bray.

The reason Roman lost last night had nothing to do with WWE souring on him as the new face of the company. Quite the opposite, in fact. The moment WrestleMania 33 was over, WWE penciled in the main event for next year’s big event in New Olreans. Roman would go through a year long quest to take the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar.

Up Next: Rumored Next Feud For Roman Reigns

While this makes sense for a marquee match-up on the Grandest Stage of Them All, it leaves WWE having to book around both men for an entire year. Extreme Rules will likely be the first of many times where Reigns comes close, but fails to get his shot at RAW‘s top prize.

Samoa Joe will get his shot at The Beast at next month’s Great Balls of Fire ppv and the returning Braun Strowman will get his shot at SummerSlam, so Roman will have to occupy himself for at least three months before he can even mention the words, ‘Brock Lesnar’.

With the loss, Wyatt will likely still be searching to stake his claim on the upper echelon of Raw’s roster.

More: WWE Legend Breaks Both Legs In Accident