Roman Reigns Has a Big Opponent in Mind for WrestleMania 35

We are just a few weeks removed from WrestleMania 34 and already rumors are starting to rise for next year’s show in New Jersey.

One man already looking toward next year is Roman Reigns. To says Reigns’ experience at this year’s WrestleMania was underwhelming would be putting it mildly. Though expected to prevail over Brock Lesnar, Reigns instead took a beating (and lost a lot of blood in the process) in a loss to Lesnar that shocked the fans in New Orleans and everyone watching on the WWE Network.

After being placed in the main event slot during the last four WrestleManias, will Reigns get a fifth? If he does, he has a big time opponent in mind.

Speaking with WWE.com Espanol, Reigns was asked about a potential opponent for next years show in New Jersey.

“The last few years have been a roller coaster of sensations, a great opportunity, but I think I’d like to face Daniel Bryan again,” Reigns said. “I do not see much of the talents of SmackDown, but I know that he has a medical discharge and that if his health respects him it could be a great match for next year at WrestleMania. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns. But if it can not be, then I’d like to face the rest of The Shield, Seth and Dean again, I think it would be great too.”

It’s not that hard to imagine the match taking place, but the question would be if this would be a title match or a grudge match.

The idea of Bryan being in the title picture is quite likely, and Reigns continues to be the guy (despite the loss this year) that Vince McMahon sees as the long-term face of the company. A Bryan vs. Reigns match for the Universal or WWE title would be fantastic from an in-ring standpoint, and Bryan could teach Reigns a thing or two about getting the fans invested in a match. A pairing with Bryan would no doubt get Reigns boo’ed out of the building, so a Reigns heel turn would seem to be a prerequisite.

While this just wishful thinking on the part of Reigns, it’s hard to not imagine the possibilities.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the translation.]