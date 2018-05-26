Rey Mysterio Wants to Revive Latino World Order to Help WWE’s Latin American Wrestlers

Between Andrade “Cien” Almas, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Sin Cara and Lince Dorado, there’s no shortage of Latin American wrestlers on the current WWE roster. However, former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio has an idea that could elevate all of them up to a higher level.

In a recent interview with Telemundo, Mysterio suggested the idea that WWE revive one of WCW’s old factions, the Latino World Order, in order to bring all of the luchadores together and form one dominant group. He said (in Spanish) that the current crop of talent is “incredible” and that he could be the link that binds them all together.

The original LWO was founded in 1998 by Eddie Guerrero. The group’s origins were based on a real-life backstage feud between Guerrero and Eric Bischoff, and became a storyline when he convinced the other Latin American wrestlers to join him. The group grew in size over the next few months to include Mysterio (who was forced to join after losing a match against Guerrero), Juventud Guerrera, Psychosis, La Parka, El Dandy, Silver King, Villano V, Hector Garza, Ciclope, Damian and Spyder.

Guerrero was pulled from the angle after being in a car accident on New Year’s Day 1999. The remaining members of the group quickly disbanded after a reunited NWO (having split into NWO Hollywood and NWO Wolfpac for a time) beat up a number of group members an forced the rest to get rid of their LWO shirts.

While the original incarnation failed to gain much success, a new faction could be a fun idea. Metalik, Dorado and Kalisto have already formed a pseudo faction in the Lucha House Party on 205 Live, but between the LWO iconography, the star power of Mysterio and the outstanding in-ring ability of Almas, a bigger faction could make some waves across the different WWE shows.

Mysterio has been briefly in and out of the WWE over the past few months. He made a surprise return in the Royal Rumble back in January, and blew fans away with how much he had bulked up since his last WWE run. He was heavily rumored for some sort of return at WrestleMania 34, but that had to be put on hold due to him suffering a torn bicep. He came back to the WWE weeks after as part of the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia, and lasted 20 minutes before being eliminated by Baron Corbin.

Whether he has future plans with the WWE remains to be seen.