RAW’s 25th Anniversary Show Already Packed with WWE Legends

We knew RAW’s 25th Anniversary would be big. But as WWE continues to compile big matches and legendary names, the January 22nd show is beginning to feel like its own pay-per-view.

Because RAW’s silver anniversary will air from both the Barclay’s Center and the Manhattan Center, WWE will need some extra bodies to fill two shows. Luckily WWE is well equipped with legends who are eager to participate. Here’s the official list:

Stone Cold Steve Austin The Undertaker Ric Flair Jim Ross Ted Dibiase Jerry Lawler Kevin Nash Scott Hall The Bella Twins JBL Ron Simmons The Dudley Boyz D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Shawn Waltman and the New Age Outlaws)

This parade of Hall of Famers may not be just for show either. With the Royal Rumble just days after the show and WrestleMania looming in the background, all signs point to RAW 25 being an impactful show. For instance, rumors have The Undertaker declaring his ‘Mania intentions, but as of now, that only speculative.

There will be more than just a slew of WWE Legends hitting their catchphrases though, as WWE has already begun to stack the show’s card. On the latest episode of RAW, Kurt Angle granted The Miz’s wish to challenge Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship at the anniversary show. Chances are, that won’t be the only title on the line.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar both will be participating in the show, but neither has been confirmed as active wrestlers. Regardless, this show is picking up steam by the week and when the date finally comes, RAW 25 with be floating with hype.