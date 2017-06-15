Braun Strowman’s WWE Return Plans Revealed

Could Braun Strowman be heading back to the WWE sooner than later? Many rumors have been swirling about the WWE’s Monster Among Men as of late, but it now appears as if he could be back in time for July’s Great Balls of Fire pay per view.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer, Strowman is scheduled to work the Balls PPV with Roman Reigns. The two were originally set to be featured in the main event of Extreme Rules before Strowman was sidelined by a shoulder injury.

The plans all along have been for Braun to take part in the main event of SummerSlam with Brock Lesnar.

As of Monday it seemed as if WWE would have Roman sit out the Great Balls pay per view as he’s advertised to make a big SummerSlam announcement this coming Monday on Raw.

In regards to the announcement, an IWNerd rumor states that Reigns could challenge the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe to a match at SummerSlam. Yes, Roman is penciled in for his ultimate coronation in a match with Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34, but as we know, ratings are down. They may need the shot in the arm now.

If the Wrestling Observer is correct, we wouldn’t be surprised to seeing Braun Strowman return to shatter Roman’s dreams of getting his Championship match at SummerSlam. Strowman could interrupt Roman’s big announcement, thus setting up a match with the two at Great Balls with the winner going on to face Lesnar at the biggest event of the summer.

Strowman was written off WWE TV in an angle with Roman Reigns on Raw where the big man had his “injured shoulder” repeatedly bashed by a chair. Strowman was actually needing to get a lingering issue with his elbow taken care of. Before the WWE’s ‘New Face Of Destruction’ went into surgery, he posted a warning to the rest of the WWE.

“I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown”

Not coincidentally, the ratings for Raw have dropped each week that Braun has been absent. The timing couldn’t be better for the big man to make his WWE return.