Paige Reveals New Stomach Tattoo

She may technically be part of WWE‘s front office, but don’t call Paige corporate. The SmackDown General Manager just added a new tattoo to her collection.

The 25-year old revealed her fresh ink on Instagram. While we’ll have to wait for the bathing suit centric episode of Total Divas to get a better look, Paige’s new addition appears to be a large flower across her stomach.

The midriff flower is by far Paige’s largest piece as she has several small tattoos scattered across her body. On top of lyrics dedicated to her deceased brother, Paige also has an anchor of her ring finger and Mandala on their thumbs. She also has “Papi” written across one of her fingers in reference to her ex-fiance, Alberto Del Rio.

This isn’t the first time a new tattoo of Paige’s has made headlines. Back in February, she added “Talk S—, Get Bit” on the outside of her hands.

