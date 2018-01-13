Paige Determined to Make a Comeback Despite WWE Retirement

Major WWE news broke on Friday afternoon, as PWInsider confirmed that former WWE Divas Champion Paige was being forced to retire from her in-ring career.

Paige’s injury, which is similar to the career-ending injuries of Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin, took place during a Dec. 28 house show tag team match at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. The report claimed Paige was informed that her wrestling career was over this past Monday during Monday Night Raw, but had stayed quiet about it over the next several days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, just hours before the report hit the web, Paige posted an Instagram photo of herself in the ring with the caption “The comeback is always stronger than the setback ❤️ @wwe.”

At first fans thought the caption was referring to her initial comeback. After being away from the WWE for nearly 18 months due to a string of suspensions, surgeries and public scandals, she finally returned to the ring on the Nov. 20 episode of Monday Night Raw, introducing the new faction Absolution alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

But now that we know she’s known about being potentially retired at just 25 years-old, this post could be a defiant message that she wants to return to the ring no matter what.

Born to a pair of British pro wrestlers, Paige has been involved in the professional wrestling business almost all her life. She was signed to WWE’s developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2011, became the first NXT Women’s Champion in 2012 and won her first of two Divas Championships on her first night on Raw back in 2014.

Neither she nor WWE have made any public statements since the initial report hit the web.