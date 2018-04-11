WWE Superstars React to Paige’s Official Retirement

At the beginning of 2018, reports surfaced asserting that Paige had suffered a career-ending injury. The news was followed by her removal from all physicality, but WWE nor Paige ever officially acknowledged the heartbreaking circumstance.

But Paige finally revealed the worst kept secret in WWE on RAW and formally announced her retirement from in-ring competition.

Social media instantly flooded with love and support for the 25-year old Anti-Diva.

Thank you @RealPaigeWWE for being one of my all time favorite opponents I’ve ever worked with in the ring. I’m so proud of you for being so strong but I’m also so excited for so many incredible opportunities coming your way. You’re a star and you were born to shine! I 🖤 you! pic.twitter.com/L1erOWqdlO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 10, 2018

You’ve done so much for women’s wrestling at such a young age and accomplished so much @RealPaigeWWE . This is heartbreaking. #ThankYouPaige — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 10, 2018

#ThankYouPaige — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) April 10, 2018

“I want to thank WWE for letting me do this, and every single one of you for the past four years,” Paige said. “This, New Orleans, for years ago is where I debuted and won the Divas Championship and four years later New Orleans is where I want to retire. So I want to say thank you to every single one of you” said Paige in her address.

She finished her speech by saying the ring will always be “her house” then placed her shirt in the middle of the ring and walked out.

“I love you all so much,” Paige said. And yes, this will always be my house!”

Paige’s injury, which is similar to the career-ending injuries of Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin, took place during a Dec. 28 house show tag team match at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. The report claimed Paige was informed that her wrestling career was over this past Monday during Monday Night Raw, but had stayed quiet about it over the next several days.

Born to a pair of British pro wrestlers, Paige has been involved in the professional wrestling business almost all her life. She was signed to WWE’s developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2011, became the first NXT Women’s Champion in 2012 and won her first of two Divas Championships on her first night on Raw back in 2014.