Paige’s RAW Retirement Reportedly Her Final WWE TV Appearance

We all knew it was coming, but Paige’s formal retirement on RAW still stung the heart. However, the emotional torment may have just begun, because it may have been her final appearance on WWE cameras.

PWInsider reports the April 9th episode of RAW was Paige’s final scheduled appearance on WWE television. However, the 25-year old is still expected to be a part of Total Divas as well as continuing her marketing camping for Fighting With My Family.

WWE released the following statement after Paige’s heartbreaking speech from RAW:

Paige retires from in-ring competition: Citing medical reasons, Paige made the difficult decision to retire from in-ring competition during the April 9 edition of Monday Night Raw after four years in WWE. In an emotional address, the brave Superstar thanked Daniel Bryan for his inspiration, WWE Hall of Famer Edge for showing her there is life after sports-entertainment, the WWE Universe for their support and WWE for allowing her to do what she loves to do. A trailblazing Superstar who won the Divas Championship in her Monday Night Raw debut, Paige truly made the most of her four-year career and will surely find tremendous success in whatever she chooses to do next.

“I want to thank WWE for letting me do this, and every single one of you for the past four years,” Paige said. “This, New Orleans, for years ago is where I debuted and won the Divas Championship and four years later New Orleans is where I want to retire. So I want to say thank you to every single one of you” said Paige in her RAW address.

She finished her speech by saying the ring will always be “her house” then placed her shirt in the middle of the ring and walked out.

“I love you all so much,” Paige said. And yes, this will always be my house!”

Between a wellness policy suspension, personal issues and recovering from major neck surgery, Paige was gone from the WWE from August 2016 through November 2017. Upon her return, “The Anti-Diva” turned heel and led the Absolution faction to wreak havoc on the Raw women’s roster for weeks. However during a house show match in Long Island on December 27, Paige took a kick to the back of the head from Banks and had to be helped out of the ring.

Paige’s injury, which is similar to the career-ending injuries of Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin, was quickly labeled to be career ending. The report claimed Paige was informed that her wrestling career was over this past Monday during Monday Night Raw, but had stayed quiet about it over the next several days.

Born to a pair of British pro wrestlers, Paige has been involved in the professional wrestling business almost all her life. She was signed to WWE’s developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2011, became the first NXT Women’s Champion in 2012 and won her first of two Divas Championships on her first night on Raw back in 2014.