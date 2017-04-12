Paige Responds To Donald Trump Rumors

WWE star, Paige, has arguably been in the headlines more during her time away from WWE television than she was while running the ropes every Monday Night on Raw. The injured former WWE Divas Champion was recently a well-publicized victim of a photo and video hack. Only one week ago, Paige’s fiance, Alberto Del Rio, accused the WWE of trying to sabatoge the couple when he went on a drunken Periscope rant.

Tuesday night, Paige stirred up even more talk when she posted a seemingly innocuous photo with Alberto to show support for AJ Lee’s new book, Crazy Is My Superpower.

The supportive post was torn apart by Twitter followers who lashed out after noticing a calendar in the background with President Donald Trump on the cover.

Paige was quick to shut down rumors that she and Alberto were Donald Trump supporters

Calm down dummies. It’s a calendar that is making fun. Relax. You guys are too much. pic.twitter.com/OexP2Y6JjC — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 12, 2017

Of course, the denouncing of Trump brought out a whole other section of social media because everyone is triggered all the time.

Paige has been through a lot lately. Regardless of her political leanings, maybe we just give her a pass for a few months.

