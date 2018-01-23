Paige Spotted Backstage at RAW 25 With Christian, Kelly Kelly

Paige has been spotted backstage at RAW 25, and she brought some friends along with her.

The WWE Diva, who was recently faced with a career-ending injury, shared the below Boomerang video of herself back stage at the event. Alongside her are former WWE competitors Kelly Kelly and Christian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trio are shown doing a comedic hair flip together, with Christian pretending as if he still the long locks he donned earlier in his career.

Paige captioned the clip, “YOU BETTA WERK,” along with hashtags for Raw 25 and the word “wave.”

Paige was recently told by WWE that she was no longer cleared for in-ring competition, effectively ending her career as a wrestler. She apparently intends to stay active with the company in a non-competing role.

It’s unclear if Paige will appear on-screen for RAW 25.

Kelly Kelly currently serves in a behind-the-scenes role as a WWE Ambassador. Christian retired from competition back in 2014 after suffering a concussion.

RAW 25 will air Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on USA.