Fifth Competitor For Women’s Team SmackDown Confirmed

The last bit of mystery for the Survivor Series appears to have been settled as of Saturday morning.

Both the WWE official Twitter account, as well as Shane McMahon, confirmed that Natalya will be joining the Team SmackDown women’s group in their match with Team RAW. The fifth spot on the team opened up on Tuesday night when Charlotte, who previously was part of the team, won the SmackDown women’s title. Charlotte will now wrestle RAW women’s champion Alexa Bliss.

Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 18, 2017

There had been lingering rumors that Paige could be added as the surprise fifth entrant for Team SmackDown. Paige is very close to a WWE television return. She has been back in Orlando training for her return for several weeks now, and she even attended RAW this week (though her television return was delayed). Nobody is quite sure if Paige will be part of RAW or SmackDown upon her return. She was originally drafted by the RAW roster, though has not been able to compete since the brand split due to surgery and two suspensions.

Natalya as part of Team SmackDown was the logical choice. She had held the women’s title ever since SummerSlam, a nearly three month long run, and it wouldn’t have made much sense to hold her off one of the year’s four biggest PPV events. She surely adds some star power and ring ability for the SmackDown side.

The match at Survivor Series officially is now Team RAW, consisting of Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Asuka, vs. Team SmackDown, consisting of Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina, and Natalya.

The announcement of Natalya also kills any rumors that Nikki Bella would be the fifth and final member of Team SmackDown.