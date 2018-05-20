Money In The Bank Qualifying Match Announced for SmackDown

While the men’s Money in the Bank match set for next month in Chicago is virtually set in stone, the women’s match still has several spots open. We’ll be one step closer to knowing all of the participants following this week’s show.

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Sonja Deville will take on Naomi on this week’s show for a chance to compete in the coveted ladder match.

The announcement was made via Twitter.

.@WWE_MandyRose and I will always be a team, but I didn’t tap out on #SDLive last week. So I still deserve my opportunity to qualify for #MITB. Make it happen, boss. @RealPaigeWWE — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 19, 2018

Ohhhh the sass on ya, @SonyaDevilleWWE, they grow up so fast…OK, you get your #MITB qualifying match this Tuesday on #SDLive against…@NaomiWWE. Let’s see if you can stand on your two feet, sweetheart. https://t.co/jCjeKvSL7e — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 19, 2018

In the tweet above, Deville was pointing out she was not defeated during last week’s edition of SmackDown. Becky Lynch, Mandy Rose, and herself competed in a triple threat match for a chance to join the Money in the Bank match. The match was ultimately won when Lynch forced Rose to tap out to the Disarm Her. Deville is correct in pointing out that she didn’t lose in the match.

Four competitors have been announced so far for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. They are: Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss. There will be eight competitors total, so half of the field has yet to be revealed.

Money in the Bank will also be an interesting show for both brand’s women’s titles, as WWE appears to be possibly set to make some major moves with the championships. Asuka will challenge Carmella for the SmackDown women’s belt while Ronda Rousey will go head to head with Nia Jax for the RAW women’s title.

Most expect both Asuka and Rousey to be women’s champions by the end of the year, so it will be quite interesting to see if both women have their respective brand’s titles by the end of June.