Tyler Breeze Calls The Miz ‘One of the Most Unselfish Guys’ in WWE

WrestleMania 32 was one of the worst shows in WWE history. But the silver lining of the seven-hour show was Zack Ryder winning the Intercontinental Championship.

And that shining moment would not have happened if not for The Miz‘s generosity.

Tyler Breeze, one of RAW’s newest additions in the Superstar Shake-Up and one-half of the routinely funny Fashion Files, joined E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness and shared a memorable anecdote about the Miz.

“Man, Miz, by far, one of the most unselfish guys when it comes to anything.” Breeze explained, “I mean, I guess the one key moment that he kind of proved that or I started to really think it was WrestleMania when he was standing up on a ladder and he let Zack Ryder climb up the ladder and shove him off to win the IC title.

Ryder’s win was clearly a one-off as he lost his new belt to the Miz the next night on RAW. In all likelihood, The Miz was WWE’s original choice to win the ladder match at ‘Mania, but per Breeze, he gave the OK to allow Ryder have the moment.

“There [are] a lot of guys that would either make them look stupid or their character wouldn’t do that. There [are] a lot of guys that would have a problem with that, and Miz did it with a smile on his face and he loved it, so that’s kind of cool and kind of rare in our business,” he said.

On camera, The Miz is one of the more despicable characters in WWE. But stories like these shed light on what he’s like in real relationships.

Oddly enough, the Miz’s charity provided one of the only good memories of WrestleMania 32. Ryder’s win shocked the record-breaking crowd and his feel-good moment with his dad served as the perfect distraction for a mostly bad show.

Since WrestleMania 32 closed its sulfuric gates, The Miz has gone on becoming the perpetual guardian of the Intercontinental Championship. Now that he’s on SmackDown live, it looks like WWE will build to the highly anticipated feud between him and Daniel Bryan, but that may not pay off until WrestleMania 35.

For now, The Miz will get another crack at the IC belt this Friday when he enters yet another ladder match at the Greatest Royal Rumble. While he’s not expected to win, we’d be foolish to count out the Miz in any Intercontinental match.

However, like WrestleMania 32, The Miz reserves the right to surprise us with generosity.

