Matt Hardy’s New Merchandise Trolls Impact Wrestling

Matt Hardy may not win another Impact Wrestling Championship, but he is currently winning the PR battle with his former employer. When Impact sent a cease and desist letter to the Hardys over their “broken” gimmick, Matt and his wife Reby lashed out at what they saw as the complete disrespect of their contributions to the company.

The “broken brilliance” that the Hardys have crafted on Impact Wrestling over the last few years was one of the few highlights of Dixie Carter’s waning years steering the TNA ship. When Jeff Jarrett regained control this year, it seemed Impact wanted to keep the Hardys in house, however, that fell through, and the Hardys have took their talents to Ring of Honor. With the former Tag Team Champions gone, the company now wants to say they own that gimmick and everything the Hardys created while there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The company’s Ed Nordholm then sent out a tweet that said “We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind.” That didn’t sit well with Matt’s wife, Reby Hardy, who went off on an epic Twitter rant against Impact Wrestling.

Among the myriad of tweets, the one that sent the Twitterverse into hysterics was when Reby ended her series of F-bombs with a shot at Impact’s Owl logo.

Never one to miss out on an opportunity, Matt is now selling a new shirt with Reby’s slogan sitting in the newly designed Impact logo (the Owl logo barely lasted through the Impact transition).

Has Dixie Carter ordered hers yet?

MORE WWE:

Shawn Michaels Confronts Roman Reigns

Update on Seth Rollins WrestleMania Status

Top WWE Star To Miss WrestleMania