WWE Superstar Matt Hardy Officially Retires From Wrestling

WWE Supersar Matt Hardy has officially retired after 26 years inside the squared circle.

Hardy, 43, uploaded a video late Saturday night revealing he had wrestling for possibly the final time in a WWE ring.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do and I got to do it at the highest level 26 years,” Hardy said in video, entitled “TIME TO GO HOME.”

Hardy has been plagued by online rumors about his WWE future in recent weeks. His last televised appearance was on July 23 and told fans on Aug. 4 that his lower back and pelvis had began to “fuse together.”

In this clip, Hardy clarifies some of the rumors, say that WWE let him continue wrestling in advertised live shows up until Saturday night.

“There’s been a lot of speculation for quite a while online if I’m going to be wrestling any longer or not,” Hardy said. “WWE fortunately let me fulfill all my advertised commitments. But tonight in Corpus Christi [Texas] this was the last advertised commitment I had.”

He did leave the door open for a possible return somewhere down the line, but he presumes that he and his fan-favorite “Woken” persona are done with in-ring competition.

“I never say never, or as “Woken” Matt Hardy would say, ‘Nevah say nevah!‘ but tonight here in Corpus Christi is most likely the last time you will see Woken Matt Hardy in a WWE ring,” he said.

As for what he will be doing with his newfound free time, Hardy implied he is now focusing on his life as a father and husband.

“I have two young kids and a wife. It’s time for me to go. It’s time for me to go home,” he said.

In the video caption, he offered one final goodbye to the WWE Universe and other wrestling fans who have followed him in other promotions, such as TNA and Ring of Honor.

“Thank you for letting me live my dream for 26 years, wrestling fans,” he wrote. “I don’t necessarily wish it was this way, but it’s time to go home. Time to go home and be a father. Time to go home and be a husband. I did so much more than I ever imagined I would do. Thanks for making this incredible journey with me, ladies and gentlemen. I love you all.”

WWE has not commented on Hardy’s apparent retirement as of press time.