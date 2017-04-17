Major Update On Roman Reigns’ Injury Status

If we can’t trust WWE.com to give us real injury updates who can we trust? I kid, I kid. WWE has been built on blurring the lines of kayfabe and reality, so it should come as no surprise that their Roman Reigns injury update from last week may not have been 100% factual.

WWE.com reported that Roman Reigns had suffered a separated shoulder along with several “internal injuries” and cracked ribs, yet The Big Dog appeared at a WWE Live event in Providence and speared Braun Strowman through a table.

Recovery from a separated shoulder usually takes six to eight weeks and I’m pretty certain jumping through a table is not part of the physical therapy. As seen in the video below, Reigns is sporting a cast on his ‘injured’ left shoulder, but he is definitely not missing any time. Reigns first punches Strowman right across the face. He then waits before launching the spear. Strowman ends ups being crushed through a table placed at the corner.

A match is yet to be confirmed, but it is likely that Reigns will take on Strowman at this month’s WWE Payback pay-per-view. Considering Brock Lesnar will not be working the pay per view, and it is (mostly) a RAW show Payback will greatly be in need of Roman’s services. It’s likely the “injury” will give Roman an out when he eventually loses to Strowman at Payback and give fans incentive to want to see a final blow off to the feud at Extreme Rules.

