WWE's Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan Set to Star in Pro Wrestling Movie

Two top WWE Superstars will be featured in a professional wrestling movie. According to Fightful Select, Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan are slated to be in a movie based on the life of Mildred Burke. Emily Bett Rickards will play Burke, and the film is based on the book Queen of the Ring by Jeff Leen. Flair is set to play June Byers, and Morgan will portray Clara Mortensen. The film is produced by Aimee Schooff and Isen Robbins, and Ash Avildsen is the writer/director.

Burke was a professional wrestler from 1935-1955 and is now for being the NWA World Women's Championship for nearly 20 years. She was managed by her second husband, promoter Billy Wolfe, and is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame. She died at the age of 73 in 1989.

NWA Owner Billy Corgan acquired Burke's original title belt and presented it at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021. "As it pertains to female wrestling on the international stage, it begins with Mildred Burke," Corgan said in an interview with Sports Illustrated (per Wrestling Headlines). "She is the one who defined it, and we are still in her shadow. A title defines a wrestler's journey. In many ways, it is the source of their power. In Burke's case, it was proof that she accomplished a feat extremely rare. This secures that her legacy and story will be told going forward. "I want to share the belt with the public. So many of wrestling's treasures aren't on display. This was a rare opportunity to reclaim a very important piece of the NWA's past. Burke's legacy runs so deep, and we intend to embrace her journey overcoming endless obstacles to rise to absolute heights on the world stage."

Flair and Morgan have time to film since both are out of in-ring action. After losing to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, Flair has not appeared on WWE TV. This is the second hiatus in a year for Flair as she took seven months off last year before returning on December 30th. Morgan suffered an injury during WWE SmackDown on May 12, which led to her and Raquel Rodríguez vacating the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Morgan injured her shoulder and it could impact her role in the movie.