WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Fan 'Sold His Home and Lost Everything' After Scammer Posed as Her

Liv Morgan has sounded the alarm on social media after discovering a fan lost his house and possessions because he thought he was helping her. The WWE Superstar posted a message on Twitter about false accounts that claim to be her and try to scam people. Morgan said she received several reports from fans contacted by fraudulent profiles using her name and image.

"A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping 'me,'" she tweeted on April 16. "This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I'm so sad. Please stop." Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, has more than 2.5 million followers on Twitter and Instagram. She is a popular figure within the WWE, with the company recently auctioning off the whip she brought with her to WrestleMania 38 for $10,671.

@YaOnlyLivvOnce is Morgan's only handle on Twitter and Instagram, and she is verified on both platforms. The wrestler's fans have accounts dedicated to her, but a recent spate of fake profiles pretending to be Daddio has put her fans at risk. "Guys I've been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me and asking for huge amounts of money," Morgan wrote in a separate tweet. "This really makes me so sad. Please don't use my name to con people out of their hard-earned money. Please please please."

Morgan has always expressed appreciation toward her fan base for steadfastly supporting her, citing the critical turning point in her connection with WWE fans in 2021. "There was one specific moment," she told BT Sport. "It was on a Monday Night RAW and it was during a commercial break. I cut a promo to the crowd. Just talking about Money In The Bank and how this is finally my time and I'm ready. And they just broke into 'you deserve it' chants and it just filled my whole entire heart. And in that moment I was just like, they're on this journey with me. I feel like they're here and they're wanting this. It was that very moment where I was like, 'Wow!'"

She credits her devotees for her increased profile in the WWE. "I feel like WWE is giving me these opportunities because WWE is seeing these fans are wanting Liv," she told TV Insider. In moments I may have given them no reason to get the support, they still have given it. The crowd is just so happy and supportive to have these opportunities. It has been amazing. I'm so grateful for them. I can't say that enough."