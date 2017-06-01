Lana Wants In The Money In The Bank Match

While the WWE Universe anxiously awaits the SmackDown Live debut of Lana, the Ravishing Russian has her sights set on making history. Lana took to twitter yesterday to ask her new boss for a spot in the first ever women’s Money In The Bank match.

Days after WWE posted stunning images of the SD Live star’s new ring gear, Lana tweeted, “Dear Shane McMahon, can I please negotiate being put in the first ever MITB women’s match? I’d like to be a part of history. Thank you.”

Considering she has yet to have a singles match on the WWE’s main roster, getting a MitB spot may be a long shot.

Lana and Rusev joined the Smackdown Live roster as a part of the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up. While we first assumed that meant it would be business as usual for Rusev‘s valet, it was soon announced Lana was coming to women’s division. Lana has toured with NXT and WWE had reportedly been considering a singles run for her that would tie into her dance background for some time now.

The stall on Lana‘s debut has closely mimicked the 17 week Emmalina saga from earlier in the year. It was reported that WWE basically gave her the gimmick when they felt Emma wasn’t committing enough to the role. WWE had been wanting to feature a female competitor who more closely resembled the sex symbols of the Attitude Era. While those ladies were the norm only ten years ago, they are much more of a rarity in the Women’s Revolution era.

It’s been seven weeks since Lana‘s debut was announced she’s yet to join Team Blue.

The June 18th Money In The Bank women’s match currently features Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Carmella. Considering the men’s match currently has six participants, we wouldn’t be surprised to see another added to the women’s bout. A ladder match could be the perfect introduction for Lana‘s new character. She wouldn’t have to carry a match and could get enough spots in to get fans excited about her singles career post-Money In The Bank.

With just a little over two weeks left until the big event, Shane McMahon is going to need to act fast.

