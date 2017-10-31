Kurt Angle Makes Braun Strowman His First Pick for Team RAW

Few Superstars in WWE history can bring carnage on a level that Braun Strowman can. Because of his destructive nature, Kurt Angle thought he would make the perfect addition to Team RAW for Survivor Series.

Angle announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Monster Among Men would be the 2nd member of Team RAW. Strowman becomes just the 3rd Superstar announced for the 10-man match joining SmackDown’s Randy Orton and Angle himself.

@BraunStrowman came back last night in a MONSTROUS way. With that kind of impact, HE is my first choice for #TeamRaw at #SurvivorSeries. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 31, 2017

@RealKurtAngle you’re a smart man. #SmackDownLIVE u have no idea whats in store for u!!!! #BRAUNSMASH — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 31, 2017

Strowman came back to RAW yesterday after not being seen since the TLC pay-per-view. That event, saw Strowman infamously tossed into a garbage truck by his betraying teammates, The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Their laughs lasted just over a week as Strowman returned to pulverize all three of them to close Monday’s episode. The Monster Among Men’s exposition of violence looks to have caught Kurt Angle’s eye and he opportunistically booked the big man for Team RAW.

Forecasting the rest of RAW’s line-up isn’t too hard of a puzzle to solve. Roman Reigns is believed to be coming back the week before Survivor Series and will likely be a leader of Team Red. Other names like Samoa Joe and Finn Balor seem to be imminent as well.

All in all, this looks to be a wide-ranging struggle of power. Now that Stephanie McMahon and Daniel Bryan are thoroughly involved the results of the November event will likely have significant effects on the future direction of WWE. It’s likely that several WrestleMania feuds will spawn off of this single storyline.

