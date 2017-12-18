Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Keep Their Jobs Thanks to Daniel Bryan

With their jobs on the line, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

There was some confusion early in the match between the two referees, as Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan would start counting pin attempts at the same time. The two tried to amend that by having Shane take the left side of the ring and Bryan take the right half. All the while Owens and Zayn antagonized both referees.

Things began to break down when Orton hit Zayn with a superplex, only for Owens to pull him out of the ring and throw him into the steel steps. The duo then ganged up on Nakamura and put him through an announce table with a frog splash from Owens.

Orton hit Zayn with a draping DDT back inside the ring and nailed the RKO. McMahon made the count, but Owens threw Bryan on top of him to break things up. McMahon got in Bryan’s face as Orton hit Owens with an RKO. Zayn rolled up Owens for a count, only for McMahon to stop short on the three count.

The two referees got in each other’s faces and started shoving. Orton went for another RKO, but Zayn countered into a rollup. Bryan, still visibly frustrated, made a fast three-count to end the match.