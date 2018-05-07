Kevin Owens Lands New WWE Contract

Kevin Owens spent his entire life trying to become a WWE Superstar. Although he had to wait until he was 31 to make his WWE debut, he’ll likely now finish his career in Vince McMahon’s company.

Owens revealed in an interview with TVA Sports that he and WWE just agreed to a five-year contract.

“Hopefully I do not see why I will not finish my career with WWE,” said the former Universal Champion. I just recently signed a new five-year contract with them. I do not intend to go anywhere my contract will end. If the WWE wants to continue, if I want to continue and my family is ready for me to continue, I do not see why it would not happen. “

While KO has plenty to look forward to, he already had an exceptional life in the “business.”

“If it ends tomorrow, I would be very satisfied with the career I had as a professional wrestler,” he said.

Owens arrived at NXT in 2014 and quickly became the Yellow Brand’s top villain. Just a year later, KO shocked WWE by answering John Cena’s United States Championship open challenged. At the time KO was still NXT Champion but that didn’t keep him from meeting John Cena at Elimination Chamber in May where he garnered a clean win—a moment that is still reverberating.

That momentum would launch Owens into one of the more rapid rises in recent history as the Montreal native has already collected two terms as the Intercontinental Champion, three as US Champion and one as Universal Champion.

While 2017 saw Owens leave the title scene he did score huge moments with the likes of Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, and Vince McMahon himself.

It’s been easy to forget KO’s impeccable resume because as a bad guy, WWE doesn’t tout his accomplishments the same way they do Roman Reigns’. However, there’s no denying that Owens is one of the most vital elements of WWE’s product and his brand is here to stay.

At the moment, KO looks to be in the beginning stage of a violent break up with a life-long friend, Sami Zayn. Their embarrassing loss at Backlash suggests that their finger pointing will eventually turn into fist throwing. Given their storied history, a summer-long blood feud could launch both of their careers to new heghts—and when it’s done Owens may be ready to pursue the Universal Championship once again.

