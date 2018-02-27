John Cena Masterfully Teases Undertaker Match, Then Announces SmackDown Appearance

John Cena just trolled the WWE Universe into oblivion.

A solemn Cena addressed the Anaheim crowd, still in the grips of his Elimination Chamber induced existential funk. However, because he’s Cena, he rallied himself right before our eyes and said that he had finally found his road to WrestleMania, After a terrifically dramatic pause, Cena screamed that he wanted The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.

The crowd could not have gotten more excited.

And just as we were wetting our pants, Cena pulled the plug. He told us “It can’t happen.”

It CAN’T HAPPEN?!@JohnCena has been told a @WrestleMania match with The #Undertaker is IMPOSSIBLE, so he’s heading to #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT to try and EARN his way to #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/zVDWQaSrTW — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2018

While we picked up our jaws, Cena then switched over to say that he’d be on SmackDown to find his WrestleMania opponent.

Despite Cena’s quest, it’s tough to imagine WWE bailing out of Taker/Cena in New Orleans. It’s been one of the more prominent rumors of 2018, and a new Undertaker training video comes out every week.

But that tiny bit of doubt will keep us tuned in for Tuesday’s SmackDown.

Despite being “retired” The Undertaker finds himself perpetually involved in WWE rumors. And now that WrestleMania season is finally upon us, the hearsay surrounding the Deadman feels far more legitimate than it did back in August. It certainly seems like we’ll be getting another, and likely final Taker match at the New Orleans mega show.

In an interview Wrestlezone, WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, had a lot to say about The Undertaker‘s current standing in WWE. According to Good Ol’ JR, The Deadman may still be alive:

“Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker. Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time,” he said.

For Cena, this would mark his return to WWE’s main event. Although one could make the argument that WWE’s brightest stage is wherever Cena goes, but for the past few WrestleManias, Cena assumed more of a supporting cast member’s role. But by entering the ring with the Undertaker, John Cena will have one of the biggest matches of his career.