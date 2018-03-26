John Cena vs. Triple H Announced for ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Event

In 2018, John Cena and Triple H will meet in a WWE ring.

WWE announced on Monday that on April 27th at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, the two icons will square off for the first time in nearly a decade.

Videos by PopCulture.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: @JohnCena and @TripleH will go head-to-head at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on April 27! #WWEGRR https://t.co/ACpx8VW9sU — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2018

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — For the first time since 2010, John Cena will go head-to-head with Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST. Tickets for this historic event are available this Saturday, March 31, at 12 midnight AST via ticketingboxoffice.com. Tickets will also be available at 10 a.m. AST at Virgin stores throughout Saudi Arabia. Ticket prices start at 20 SAR.

Recent reports indicate that the event will air on the WWE Network, as well as feature seven championship matches and appearances by The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bray Wyatt.

But the real draw may be the 50-man Royal Rumble match. Even more, this international mega show will host an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match featuring The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor.

Full details for the event are still being worked on as talked about by Triple H on CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast this week.

“I think we are still kind of exploring the options on it,” said Triple H. “It’s a little bit of a work in progress. This event sort of came together very, very quickly. It’s three weeks after WrestleMania, which you can imagine putting on a week-long spectacle of that nature and following it up three weeks later in Saudi Arabia with a stadium show takes some logistic work,” he said.