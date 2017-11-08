WWE No Mercy Spoilers and Recap

The world is a better place when WWE is putting on good shows. Tonight’s No Mercy was exactly that.

It seemed like we’d never make it to No Mercy. Even though SummerSlam was just over a month ago, so much has happened on the RAW side of WWE in September.

We’re officially on the road the WreslteMania 34 (it sounds crazy, I know) as WWE is planting the seed of the New Orleans right in front of us. Even though the WM34 is still technically next year, WWE made significant moves tonight that will affect the spring mega show.

The Miz’s Intercontinental Monopoly

The Miz beat Jason Jordan tonight for one simple reason: He is better at being a WWE Superstar.

That’s no slight on Jordan either, The Miz is simply in the prime of his career. With such a hot act, WWE would be foolish to abandon the Miz’s historical run as Intercontinental Champion.

While Jordan may one day be great, we are in the Era of the Miz.

Bray Wyatt is Dead

As big as tonight’s win for Finn Balor was, it was just as devastating for Bray Wyatt. While Bray losing a pay-per-view match hasn’t been new for a couple of years, tonight felt particularly bad.

Bray Wyatt has become the bad guy at the end of every episode of Scooby Doo once he’s unmasked. There’s just not much reason to take him seriously anymore.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Level Up

Ever since their crowning moment as SummerSlam, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been leaking momentum. It’s no fault of their own, as WWE simply did not have compelling rivals for the Shield brothers.

While Cesaro and Sheamus aren’t exactly the Road Warriors, they were fantastic tonight. The pair of WWE veterans did a wonderful job in making Rollins and Ambrose work to keep their RAW Tag Team Championships. The hard-fought match propelled the champs to higher ground (and Cesaro to the dentist).

Alexa Bliss is RAW’s Best Bullet…For Now.

WWE chose correctly by keeping the RAW Women’s Championship with Alexa Bliss. With a title that has a notorious reputation for getting passed like a cheap bottle of whiskey, a successful title defense was nearly necessary.

While Bliss hasn’t captured the same magic as her earlier run with SmackDown’s Championship, she’s still the only fully developed character on RAW. While Sasha Banks and Nia Jax are certainly worth mentioning, they are about to be signing back-up to the arriving Asuka…

His Yard, Indeed.

If you like Roman Reigns, today may rival Christmas. If you’re Reigns’ hater, you’ll go to bed with haunting realization that WWE belongs to the Big Dog.

Reigns have cleanly beaten Triple H, The Undertaker, and now John Cena. There’s only one mountain left to climb: and that’s Brock Lesnar.

We’ll have to wait for that one, but it WWE has yet to blink when it comes to giving Reigns humongous victories. When the time comes, he’ll beat Lesnar too.

The Beast > The Monster

While it was no surprise that Brock Lesnar beat Braun Strowman, that fact that it was co unceremonious was furrowing of the eyebrow. Clearly, WWE was more concerned with Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Lesnar and Strowman’s finished felt a little rushed, but in the end, WWE accomplished their goal: keep Lesnar champion.

All signs point to him taking a prolonged absence that keeps him out of action until the Royal Rumble. WWE is going to have to get creative in their fight against the NFL without John Cena and the Universal Championship.