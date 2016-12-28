Jim Ross Says John Cena May Never Wrestle A Full WWE Schedule Again

Saturday night may have marked John Cena’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live, but did it also signal the beginning of the end of Cena’s full time WWE career? From playing the perfect Karate Kid bully to Fabio, Cena showed the same comedic chops that made him one of the surprise hits in Amy Schumer’s film, Trainwreck.

Cena has carried the WWE on his back for the past decade and is now being rewarded with more and more film opportunities. While the Cenation has to be happy to see their leader getting the love he deserves, it has to be bittersweet considering Cena spent the majority of his feud with The Rock trashing Duane for leaving wrestling fans out in the lurch.

Longtime voice of the WWE, Jim Ross, has also been impressed with Cena’s work. On his latest blog, JR commented on the future of the 15 time WWE World Champion

It seems that John Cena is traveling much the same road that Dwayne Johnson has taken in his post WWE life which I applaud. Just like @TheRock, @JohnCena is and always will be a WWE guy who may never wrestle a full time schedule again, likely not IMO, but will always be loyal to the company that helped launch his amazing career. I know of no wrestler with reasonable sanity that is that would not trade the bumping and the road schedule, etc for the life of a TV or movie personality. Would you? I didn’t think so.

Have we seen the last of John Cena‘s full time wrestling career? Could the WWE use this new Hollywood persona to give Cena the heel makeover we’ve always dreamt of? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

